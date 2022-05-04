Sandra J. White, 76, of Spencer, NY passed away Dec. 6, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Calling hours will be held at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home at 56 North Main Street, Spencer NY, on May 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. 3 p.m. with a service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or to another charity of your choice.

