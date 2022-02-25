Carolyn A. Oakley, 86, of Waverly passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.

A memorial service to honor Carolyn‘s life will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 221 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pennsylvania with Pastor Robert Nacci officiating.

Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Carolyn’s family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.

