Elizabeth M. Conklin, 96, of Athens, Pa. passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Sayre Health Care.

A graveside service will be held in Tioga Point Cemetery on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 1 pm with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.

The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.

(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)

