Daniel T. Magurno, 65, of Waverly, formerly of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 with his wife by his side.

A memorial service to honor Daniel’s life was held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. with Pastor Doug Forman officiating.

Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Daniel’s family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.

