Nancy “Carol” Beatty, 76, of Milan, Pa., passed away on Aug. 18, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, following a brief illness.

A Time of Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating.

For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you