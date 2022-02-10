Stefana M. Blair, 83, of Waverly passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Elderwood in Waverly, N.Y.

A very well attended time of calling was held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.

A funeral service to honor Stefana’s life followed at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Steven Lewis officiating, and burial followed at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.

Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Stefana’s family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.

