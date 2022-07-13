Jan Strope, 69, of Athens, Pa. passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital.

A graveside service will be held in Tioga Point Cemetery where she will be buried with her husband and daughter on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.

The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, P.

(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)

