Robert C. Edgerton, 53, of Litchfield Township, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at home.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5 p.m. — 8 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the funeral home at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Tioga Point Cemetery.

The family is currently setting up a scholarship that memorial donations may be made in Robert’s memory to Robert C. Edgerton. Details to follow. Donations may be sent to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home.

Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

