C. Wayne Davidson, 92, of Towanda, Pa., formerly of East Athens, Pa., passed away early Tuesday morning, Sept. 21, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, Pa., with the Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.

The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 106 Third St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of C. Wayne Davidson.

Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

