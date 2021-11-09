Shawn M. Sutton, 48, of Sayre, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at Wilson Regional Medical Center in Johnson City, N.Y.

A memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y., with the Rev. Steven Lewis officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the College Account of Kaitlyn Sutton, c/o Patricia Sampson, 130 Providence St., Waverly, NY 14892.

Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Shawn’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you