Bruce Leo Dill of Bridgeville, DE, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He died at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 62 years old.
Mr. Dill was born in Easton, MD. He was the son of the late Donald Dawson Dill and Mary Eloise Pippin and his stepmother, Helen Dill of Stevensville, MD.
Mr. Dill had been a delivery driver for Leprino Foods in South Waverly, Pa., East of the Bay in Federalsburg, MD, Tri Gas and Oil in Federalsburg, MD and recently was a truck driver for Ruan Transportation in Middletown, DE. He was a wonderful and kind man who loved his family and loved his pets. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his stepmother, Mr. Dill is survived by his wife, Suzanne M. Nocchi-Dill of Bridgeville; two daughters, Donna K. Dill (Skylar Bowden) of Georgetown, DE and Nadine M. Dill (Joseph Gillespie) of Bridgeville; four grandchildren: Leo, Sadie, Meagan, Adalynn; and two twin grandsons “on the way”, Bruce James and Chase Robert; a brother, Daniel D. Dill (Ethel) of Felton, DE; three sisters: Katherine “Kitty” Brown (Phil) of Denton, Jessica Szymanski of Harrington, and Ruby Butler of Ridgely, MD; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Donna Nocchi of S. Waverly, PA; sisters and brothers-in-law: Marijo and David Burlingame, Robert and Lisa Nocchi, Travis and Amy Nocchi.
Also, to be remembered are Mr. Dill’s best friends, Gerald Smith, Rusty Smith, Mel Sarver, and Pat Radcliffe. He is survived by many nieces and nephews in both the Dill and Nocchi families. He was predeceased by two sisters: Teresa Radcliffe and Wanda Sarver.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Monday morning at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton, MD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the St. Elizabeth’s Roman Catholic Church located on First Street in Denton. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mr. Dill’s memory, the family suggests sending them to the Tri-State Equine Adoption and Rescue, Inc., 69 Hartly Rd. Hartly, DE 19953.