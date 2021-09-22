Lamoine C. Manwaring, 79, of Clearwater, Fla., went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.

Lamoine will be laid to rest in the Nanticoke Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.

Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Zion Fellowship Missions Fund – https://www.zionfellowship.org/donate – in loving memory of Lamoine Claire Manwaring.

