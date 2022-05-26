Edward L. Richie (Ned), 89, of Chemung passed away on Friday, Dec. 10 after declining health due to Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1932, to the late Comly B. and Emma B. Richie in Camden, NJ.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, 850 Mt. Lebanon Road, Wilmington, DE with the Rev. Kelly Conner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ned’s memory may be made to Westtown School, 975 Westtown Rd., West Chester, PA 19382.

For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you