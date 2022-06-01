Bonita Rose “Bonnie” , 73, of Athens, Pa. passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Round Top Park, Athens Twp., Pa.

The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.

For those wishing to sign the E_guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

