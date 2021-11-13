Very well attended funeral services for Myles C. G. “Bubba” Roach, 11, of Ulster, Pa., were held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 4 p.m. with all in attendance wearing his favorite color, red, and many honoring him by bringing in LEGO, matchbox cars, and military items to be placed with him.
His bike and helmet sat empty next to the casket, chosen by the family for all to write a message in bright colors on the lid if they chose. The Rev. Linda Rogers, a family friend, officiated the service.
The service opened with a piece being played on the bagpipes by David Yale. Pastor Linda then shared the scripture Matthew 19:14 before sharing some personal thoughts on behalf of Bubba’s family and words of comfort from John 16:32-33, followed by prayer.
The song “Thunderstruck,” requested by his brother, Truman, was then played. Pastor Vina Miller, special speaker, family friend, and Myles’ music teacher, shared a message for all in attendance about Myles’ love for LEGO toys and the need to rebuild each of their lives by starting over but never forgetting. David Yale then shared “Just As I Am” on the bagpipes.
A time of sharing followed with Pastor Linda sharing a reading first by Bubba’s Big Sis, Jaelyn, and another sent by one of the students in his class.
His teacher at Athens SRU School spoke of his time spent with Myles and being a part of his class. He also shared that for the rest of the school year, Myles’ desk will sit empty as they remember him. Many posters signed by students hung on the walls of the funeral home during the service.
The time of sharing closed with Bubba’s dad, Jordan, speaking for himself and Myles’ mom, Katelyn, taking time to read many of the messages written on the casket. Pastor Linda then shared the scripture reading from Psalm 30 and spoke of grief, what it means in our lives but to also honor this beautiful boy that brought so much to everyone’s life by remembering to be kind, gentle, making others smile and laugh and to spread your love every single day to those around you and to know that one thing was certain, Myles will never be forgotten.
Pastor Linda shared John 14:1-3 and Pastor Vina shared the committal words and prayer. Following the closing prayer, all in attendance followed the family outside and a RED BALLOON release (Myles’ favorite color was red) took place accompanied by bagpiper David Yale playing “Amazing Grace,” remembering that the Lord now has Myles’ in his arms until a time when we are all called home.
As the balloons went skyward many were commenting, “fly high, Bubba” as they watched one single balloon that seemed to go above the rest until it was out of sight.
The Sayre VFW Post #1536 hosted a luncheon for family and friends after the service.