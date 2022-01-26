Mary E. Walker, 80, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Elderwood Nursing Home following an extended illness.

Friends and family may call Thursday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y., with Father Jeffrey Galens officiating.

Burial will follow the Mass in St. James Cemetery, Waverly.

Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to St. James Church, 503 Clark St. Waverly, N.Y., 14892.

Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

