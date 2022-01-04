J. Blake Saxon, 67, of Rome, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa.

Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, Pa.

Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

Recommended for you