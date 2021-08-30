Atchison Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our hearts were broken on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 with the passing of our special angel Veronica “Roni” Lynn Atchison, 51, of Lockwood.Roni will be laid to rest in the Lockwood Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Photos from Athens High School Graduation by Johnny Williams Jun 8, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Rally against vaccine mandates set for Saturday in Sayre Medical Freedom Rally marches in Sayre against vaccine mandates Dashboard shows COVID-19 increases in multiple categories for county Harford the last (line)man standing for Wildcats TOWANDA at SAYRE Top Homes SAYRE: UPPER 2 bedroom, near RPH, stove, refrigerator, W/D hook-up WAVERLY: DOWNSTAIRS, 2 bedroom, Utilities are gas, $650 +deposit 607-738-8138 Top Jobs KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers DUSTIN COMICclf009 5x3Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView