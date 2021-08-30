Our hearts were broken on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 with the passing of our special angel Veronica “Roni” Lynn Atchison, 51, of Lockwood.

Roni will be laid to rest in the Lockwood Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m.

