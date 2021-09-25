Michael H. Freeman, age 70, of Elmira, N.Y., died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

His funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kalec Funeral Home, 705 E. Church St., Elmira, N.Y.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

