A largely attended Mass of Christian Burial was held for Mary T. Burkhart, 91, of Sayre, on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Epiphany in Sayre, Pa. Burkhart had passed away Thursday. The family greeted friends and family from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Father Toomey officiated the Mass. He was assisted on the alter by Stewart Rae and Communicant Ralph Meyer.
The Soloists were Cathy Russo and Bill Soprano. Organist was Leslie Fagan.
The Old Testament Reading was given by granddaughter Melissa Zeserson. The New Testament Reading was given by granddaughter Amy Porter. General Intersessions were given by granddaughters Brittany Hansen and Christine Weiland. Gifts were offered by son William Burkhart, granddaughter Heather Jarvis, and grandson Michael Burkhart. The Eulogy was Given by daughter Kathleen Stevens. Closing Remarks were given by son Joseph Burkhart.
Pall Bearers were all grandsons: J.P. Burkhart, Burton Stevens Jr., James Burkhart, Jeffrey Lynch, Patrick Burkhart, Andrew Jarvis, Ronald Weiland, and Sean Burkhart.
Burial was held at St. James Cemetery after the Mass. The family greeted friends and family at a luncheon at Yanuzzi’s Restaurant in Sayre following the burial.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Mary’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.