Nita Smith, 73, of Lockwood, N.Y., passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Cindy Schulte officiating.

