Very well attended funeral services for Christopher Michael Serfass, 28, of Milan, PA, were held on Friday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Rich Hanlon and Rev. Anne Canfield officiated the service. Pastor Rich opened the service with words of encouragement and prayer, followed by “On Eagle’s Wings” by Josh Grogan. Pastor Rich shared Scripture readings from Romans 8:35-39 and John 14:1-3 with a message of hope and promise. Pastor Ann shared her memories of her family and the Serfass family being a part of each other’s lives. She shared many stories of Christopher and how his personality brought joy to all around him. Pastor Ann shared memories from many whose life Christopher touched in a positive way that will always be remembered. Following the time of sharing, a video was presented from his sister of Christopher’s life. Pastor Rich closed the service with the benediction.
Burial followed in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. Pallbearers were Paul Harkenrider, cousins; Adam Phillips, Cameron Low, Kyle Morgan, Mike Setzer, Brett Bright, and friends; Alexander Porter and Zach Mikaya. The Athens United Methodist Church held a post funeral luncheon for family and friends following the committal and burial service.