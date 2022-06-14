Thomas J. Lippincott, 69, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly from Waverly, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

invited to join us as we share memories and celebrate Tom’s life on Saturday, June 18 at 1 p.m. at Yanuzzi’s Restaurant in Sayre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Waverly Library, Stray Haven, or the charity of your choice.

