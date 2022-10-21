Pauline Oct 21, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monica (Shema) Pauline, 73, of Sayre, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, welcomed to her heavenly home by her beloved husband, Guy.A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA.Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Drums, PA with her husband, Guy.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Monica’s memory to your favorite local library or animal shelter. Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Two arrested after South Waverly search warrant Familiar newspaperman receives ‘honor of a lifetime’ NEB board meets new acting superintendent, high school principal Route 199 reconstruction project continues in Valley Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls Top Homes FIND THE Home of your dreams in the Morning Times WAVERLY: FULTON ST Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. EMTA3X6Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView