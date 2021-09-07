Dunfee Sep 7, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Geffrey L. “Geff” Dunfee, 73, of Hornell, N.Y. (Town of Howard), died Monday evening, Aug. 20, 2021, at St. James Hospital.At Geff’s request, there will be no calling hours.A memorial service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Bath National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.Geff’s family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the American Cancer Society, 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Local game store under new ownership Tioga County reports two deaths related to COVID-19 Waverly man charged with felony sexual abuse of child Bradford County Court Briefs Sayre at Cowanesque Valley Top Homes WAVERLY: DOWNSTAIRS, 2 bedroom, Utilities are gas, $650 +deposit 607-738-8138 FIND THE Home of your dreams in the Morning Times Top Jobs EMTA3X6Display Ad DUSTIN COMICclf009 5x3Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView