Geffrey L. “Geff” Dunfee, 73, of Hornell, N.Y. (Town of Howard), died Monday evening, Aug. 20, 2021, at St. James Hospital.

At Geff’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Bath National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.

Geff’s family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the American Cancer Society, 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790.

