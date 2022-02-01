Sylvia M. Middaugh, 84, of Tioga Center, N.Y. peacefully passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Elderwood Tioga in Waverly, N.Y.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at Richards Funeral Home Owego, N.Y. Interment will be at a later date in Smithboro Cemetery.

Those wishing to may consider a memorial contribution in memory of Sylvia to the Tioga Center Fire Department. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.

Recommended for you