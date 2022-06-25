Judith L. Kleese, 73, of Sayre, passed away at home on June 18, 2022.

A time of visitation was held Wednesday at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Athens. Funeral services were held afterward and were led by Rev. Linda Rogers.

Memorial donations can be made in Judy’s memory to the Athens United Methodist Church at 118 S. Main St. in Athens, or Guthrie Hospice at 421 Tomahawk Rd. in Towanda.

