Patrick D. “Pat” Ferro, 82, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away at home unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

A time of visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y.

Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery with military honors accorded.

Memorial donations may be made in Patrick’s memory American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or donate3.cancer.org.

Those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

