Kenneth Ira Simpson, 64, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at home as a result of ongoing health issues.

A time of calling was held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.

Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Ken’s family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.

