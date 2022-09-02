A well attended Mass of Christian Burial for Dwight Hunter, 71, of South Waverly, Pa., was celebrated on Thursday Sept. 1, 2022 at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre, Pa. at 10:30 a.m. Calling hours were held prior to the mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Co- Celebrants were Father Andrew Hozdovic of Harvey’s Lake and Father Daniel Toomey of the Epiphany Parrish. Fathers were assisted on the altar by Ralph Meyer and Stuart Rae. Cantor was John Molinski. Organist was Larry Hoey. The pall was placed on the casket by Dwight’s wife Karen and daughter Kristy Hunter and son Scott Hunter.
The First Scripture was read by Emily Dugan Rizzo. The Second Scripture was read by Tekla Hunter. Petitions were given by Sister Anne Quigley. The gifts were offered by John and Barbara Natoli.
Burial was held at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. Pall Bearers were Edward Comstock, Greg Mathias, William Moser, Philip Crouse, Jamie Merritt, and Dean Merritt.
Following the burial the family greeted friends and family at Tomasso’s Restaurant in Waverly, N.Y. for a luncheon.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Dwight’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.