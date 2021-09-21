Manwaring Sep 21, 2021 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lamoine C. Manwaring, 79, of Clearwater, Florida, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Lamoine will be laid to rest in the Nanticoke Cemetery.Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Zion Fellowship Missions Fund – https://www.zionfellowship.org/donate – in loving memory of Lamoine Claire Manwaring. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Athens woman faces felony assault charge Guthrie shows statistics behind COVID-19 patients Bradford County Court Briefs Athens school district residents speak against mask mandate Weed in Waverly? Top Homes WAVERLY: FULTON ST SAYRE: UPPER 2 Top Jobs KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers EMTA3X6Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView