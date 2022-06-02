Maryann Hill, 64, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital following an extended illness.

A viewing will be held at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA on Friday June 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. with service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorial donations may be sent to Stray Haven Humane Society 194 Shepard Rd. Waverly, NY 14892

Full obituary to follow.

For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

