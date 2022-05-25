Kathy M. (Patton) Barton, 60, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness.

A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Athens Township Fire Hall, Herrick Avenue, Sayre, Pa. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7pm at the fire hall with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.

Memorial donations may be made in Kathy’s memory to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the cost of the funeral expenses.

Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.