Roland “Red” Allen Willis, Jr, 86, of Barton passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at home with his family by his side.
He was predeceased by his parents, Roland Alfred Sr and Dorothy Whyte Willis; and his wife, Carolyn Willis.
Red is survived by his children, Ron (Kathryn) Willis III of Lowman, Debbie (Scott) Brazo of Newfield, Gary Willis of Sayre and Brian (Courtney) Willis of Barton; his sister, Helen (Gene) Ozerhoski of CT and his brother, Fred (Carole) Willis of FL; 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Red was born in Waverly and graduated from Tioga Center High School in the Class of 1956. After school he hauled canned mild for 8 years before hauling bulk milk for over 30 years. After his retirement he went to work for Casella Waste Solutions for the next 20 years. Red enjoyed farming, milking cows, hunting, bowling, doing puzzles, and watching and listening to the Boston Red Socks.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Red’s life will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Alan Bill officiating. For those unable to attend the services, we will Live Stream the services at 1:00 at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Red’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com