Richard A. “Dick” Decatur Sr., 81, of 20 Pleasant St., Sayre, Pa., passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 24, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the North Waverly Chapel, Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor William Wells officiating.

Interment will be private in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.

Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

