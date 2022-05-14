If you’re wondering what the relationship between chicken tenders and phone connections might be, there is none. They just happen to be central to a couple of life’s absurdities that I encountered recently.
I have a friend and co-worker who recently told a small group of us that she broke a tooth on a rock-hard chicken tender. The offending tooth-cracker was purchased at a local eatery not specializing in fowl preparation. The irony of a “tender” that was hard as a diamond made for general laughter at the poor victim’s tale of woe…until we realized she was serious.
Could lightning strike twice? Nah, it had to have been just really bad luck, says I to myself. Thus, on a subsequent evening when it was my turn to cook, I opted to promote the idea of myself nobly driving to the emporium in question and ordering two chicken tender sandwich meals. I scurried gleefully home, the aroma of delicious deep fried chicken tenders infusing the car’s entire interior on my way home.
Have you ever had anticipation take a serious beating at the hands of reality? Here at El Rancho Davis we were instantly thrown into fits of agony by our first bites into these beautifully prepared sandwiches. Let me tell you this: appearances aren’t everything. The jaw-jolting shock of trying to crush a tiny cinder block with our molars and incisors shot through both of our skulls. It’s a chicken tender, for crying out loud! What can possibly be happening to these meaty morsels in the fryer? The transformation into shrapnel is astounding.
My whole jaw shifted like small scale plate tectonics, reshaping the outline of my face in a collision like a magnitude 6.4 earthquake. Had my mouth been filled with water, there would have certainly been a tsunami in my head, sloshing back and forth in wave after wave. And the pain was beyond belief.
Way after the pain subsided, I timidly ventured a second attempt at cracking that cinder block chicken bit. ‘Twas all for naught. My heart wasn’t in it, and my wounded jaw merely bounced up and down on the hardpan surface of this delicacy.
I resorted to nibbling gently on the contents of a medium sized box-like thing filled with a large handful of fries. Crinkled in nature they were. Cold and tasteless they were as well. A large slurp on the medium root beer would offer consolation, I was sure. Foiled again! They had cleverly substituted Diet Coke at the soda fountain as a better alternative. For those of you who insist it’s properly termed “pop,” explain to me then why it’s NEVER called a “pop fountain.” There! That’ll settle that little argument!
Would that I could give that tale a happy ending…but nay! There it is in its entirety.
Be that as it may, here’s the second tale from today’s title: there was reason not long ago to call Spectrum and request a new digital cable box to be added to the collection here within the Great House. Fifteen minutes after being consigned to “hold” hell, a perky young lady named Allison came on and offered to help me gain my heart’s desire. But first she needed to secure my wife’s permission to listen to me because the cable account is in her name. Karen is smart enough to not make these phone calls, so she granted permission. 35 minutes into solving my request, perky little Allison inadvertently cut me off.
With incredible resolve and patience I called back and waited, listening to a recording that continually repeated the declaration “Count on us to keep you connected when it matters most.” In my mind the response ran unspoken:
“You can’t even keep me connected long enough to resolve a simple request.” Finally, Danny picked up and in broken English asked for my wife’s permission to talk to me. Needless to say, she gave it. Danny, as it turned out, had broken comprehension as well. By the time we hung up amiably, early evening had become dark of night, but it all looked promising, and I could anticipate all new Spectrum equipment—router, modem and digital cable box soon.
Forever lasts for one hour and fifty minutes when you’re on the phone with people who seem to want to help but really just can’t. I held no hope for a short wait for the promised equipment. In fact I no longer cared. I was thrilled after nearly two hours just to be off the phone.
Starting from the click of the phone signaling the end of the conversation, it was less than 24 hours when my new telecommunication toys arrived. The only thing missing was the thing I placed the call for in the first place…the digital cable box.
Now I discover Danny forgot to tell me I needed to call the local Spectrum store for an appointment to go in and pick that box up. Pretty important piece of information to leave out, Danny boy.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
