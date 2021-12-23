Pay attention here…this is not a nostalgic tribute to Old Man Winter. The three dots in the title should tell you: this is a tale about an old man and winter. I’m an old man and winter, quite frankly, sucks.
Winter dragged its miserable self into our lives this past Tuesday morning at 10:59 a.m. I refused to join in any pagan winter festival activities, and to be honest I didn’t even go around looking for any misguided celebrations. Just as well..I would have almost certainly misbehaved badly by berating any winter-loving lunatics loudly.
I can almost see the news account in my mind: “Aging madman assaults peaceful partiers at Winter Solstice observation. Bloodied survivors described their assailant as a “deranged, potbellied, wild-eyed raving loon, smelling of summer sausage and pumpkin spice.”
All of that might have been true, but of course, I exercised remarkable restraint by staying home and nibbling cheddar cheese and beef log, quaffing a pumpkin spice Dr Pepper. That particular beverage, by the way, is not available on the open market…I blend it here at El Rancho. It’s an old family recipe.
My aversion to winter hasn’t always been so all consuming. There was a time when I looked forward as much as any other kid to building snowmen, having snowball wars with the Big Kids, riding sleds down death-defying slopes or side-streets in greater metropolitan Laceyville.
What could be better than careening nearly out of control toward the turn at the bottom of the street, stacked three or four kids high, flying off like rag dolls into someone’s front yard as the sled had no shot at holding the curve…and then racing on foot for the top of the hill again,laughing hysterically, to see if this time we could get a little farther?
It wasn’t success that mattered. It was the simple doing of something slightly insane with your friends. Soaked feet, frozen fingers and frozen snot…all in a day’s fun.
And there were always icicles to be snapped off of low hanging eaves, for slurping as we went hunting for the next great hill. A dozen or so little kids with sharp weapons stuck in their mouths like sword swallowers, walking through town (all three blocks!) and not one kid ever choked or got hurt. Today our parents would probably have been stripped of their children and charged with neglect and abuse.
Winter also meant frequent huge pots of hot chocolate made with Hershey’s Cocoa powder in a huge pot of milk brought to a near boil on the stove.
So, when did it all go bad? I remember still, kind of enjoying winter in high school, but I had begun to have my doubts. Teen aged boys were expected to step up and do the snow shoveling, and the last of the Big Kids had left the nest before the winter of my 8th grade year. That meant I was automatically signed up for at least five winters of manual labor in bitterly cold weather. Not an exciting prospect. And of course, shoveling also meant sweeping whatever accumulation was piled up on the family car–which I couldn’t even drive! It was becoming increasingly unfair.
And then, finally, I could drive.
What an eye-opener! Instantly I realized there wasn’t another licensed driver anywhere who knew how to drive at all, let alone on winter roads. I was the master of all I surveyed, and I was surrounded on all sides by idiots. Oh, sure, there were a few moments of gut-wrenching terror when an icy road here or there slid sickeningly away from me, giving me an occasional glimpse of a forested abyss while guardrails teased at popping free under the weight of a ‘74 Pinto. Obviously the fools at Ford needed to build a car that could hold the road. Even a master driver like myself couldn’t wrestle that cardboard box of a car into a straight line under those conditions.
And it certainly was the other guy’s fault when my used Audi skipped merrily across an icy parking lot and fetched up ever so gently against his stupid Hummer. He was parked in a handicapped spot without a proper sticker. And he wasn’t even there. So I sneaked off and parked as far away as I could.
And the guy I backed into while taking my youngest daughter on a campus visit was almost certainly driving under an invisibility cloak. He came out of nowhere.
I think I’ve solved the change of attitude toward winter. It isn’t really the snow, or the ice, or even the lung-collapsing frozen air. It’s a world full of people who just don’t get it. They need to stay home, stay off the winter roads. Or at least give me a wide swath with which to exercise my driving brilliance. I”ll try to alert you all when I’m about to leave my driveway.
