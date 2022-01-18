By the Numbers
I think a lot of the people who read this newspaper are old enough to remember the Vietnam War. America lost 58,220 of its finest in Vietnam. Of that total, 3,415 were from Texas and 3,147 were from right here in Pennsylvania. Just by comparison, we have had 809,389 deaths in America due to COVID. Breaking that down, 76,829 were from Texas. In Pennsylvania, we’ve had 37,522 people die of COVID. We had 3,147 die in Vietnam, and we were in the streets protesting every day over that war because of the death toll it was taking. Now most of the deaths are simply a matter of people who don’t want to get vaccinated. What an American tragedy. It is a tragedy of ignorance, very sad. 58,220 dead in Vietnam. 809,389 dead in America due to COVID.
Litchfield VFD’s Bank Account
I’m calling about Litchfield Fire Department and the people complaining about it. I don’t live in Pennsylvania, but it’s pretty nice that somebody is smart enough to have money in the bank. I wonder if they have any extra money in their bank account in case their roof leaks.
Biden’s Blunder
I see in Joe’s speech the other night, he called Kamala Harris the President.
Taxes
This is for the editor of the Morning Times. If you examine the 16th Amendment carefully, you would find that a sufficient number of states never ratified it. This has come out by the U.S. District Court judge.
Editor’s Note: Three quarters of the states ratified the 16th Amendment in 1913, and that number remained intact even after the additions of Alaska and Hawaii.
William Benson contested that some states did not vote to ratify the 16th Amendment in his book, “The Law that Never Was.” The United States Court of Appeals, Seventh Circuit — in Miller v. United States in 1989 — rejected Benson’s claim.
That case, and others arguing that the 16th Amendment was not properly ratified (Brown v. Commissioner and Lysiak v. Commissioner), were deemed frivolous.
Drug Dealers
Thankfully the Sayre Police picked up the person at a hotel that was selling drugs out of a room there. I wondered where she got the drugs from. Are they going after the big fish that are supplying all these drugs to the dealers. That’s the important thing, to get rid of the big fish so that they don’t have the capacity to sell drugs to the dealers, who are in turn selling them to people.
One World Government
I’m the one who called in about the one world government and one world religion, and how when they mentioned something on Fox News about it, they said it’s never going to happen. They ought to read the scriptures, especially the 12th and 13th chapters of Revelation. This is what’s coming, whether they like it or not.
Critical Race Theory
CRT — It almost sounds like a new variant of COVID-19. Critical Race Theory is far worse. CRT is a type of cancer spreading in our nation’s schools. Even the cadets at West Point are being exposed to it. What happened to our country’s education system? God bless America.
VP in Georgia
Why did our Vice President have to go to Georgia last Tuesday with the President? Was his speech so bad that they needed somebody sympathetic in the audience? Did they leave Nancy Pelosi in charge in DC? Or did they both need a place to retreat and get away from the bad news. Inflation is at a 40-year high and Sleepy Joe didn’t even need 12 months to do that. What will happen in the next three years?
Bring Back Masks
The school boards in our area are failing the community by not reimposing the mask mandate. COVID and all its variant entities is an airborne virus. Omicron is the most infectious and rapidly spreading of all these. We need to protect our community, our students and staff at our schools. This is done with masks. The school boards need to get some backbone and demand that the vocal minority stand back and allow them to do their jobs.
Minimum Wage
I agree with last week’s comment that the “Minimum Wage is history” when starting jobs can be found in the Valley at $15-$18 an hour. If that’s the case, then why won’t Representative Pickett vote to increase the PA minimum to $10 to $12 an hour? Sounds like an easy vote.
