Just look at where America is today after some changes made by the Supreme Court and by the Federal and State governments. Do you think they have anything to do with the way the citizenry acts today?
On June 25, 1962 the Warren Supreme Court ruled in the case of Engel vs, Vitale, the first in a string of decisions that seemed to rule God and the Bible out of our public schools. Justice Hugo Black wrote the Engel decision, saying, “a union of government and religion tends to destroy government and to to degrade religion.”
In the early public schools, the Bible was one of the main textbooks. But on June 17, 1963 in Abington vs. Schempp the Supreme court removed Bible readings from public education.
In 1973 Roe vs. Wade was decided by by a 7-2 margin the Supreme Court that had six members appointed by Republican presidents and three members appointed by Democrat presidents. Since then over 63,000,000 million babies have been aborted. Should this be reversed this year New York City will continue to be the abortion capital of the country as women from all over the country will come to the Big Apple where it will continue to be legal right up until the day of birth.
Here in New York State, Governor Hochul is closing 6 more prisons in 2022 as are many other states in the country. Andrew Cuomo closed down 18 prisons during his 11 years in office after a series of criminal justice reforms that reduced New York’s prison population to its lowest level since 1984.
New York State attempted bail reform that was passed in the Democrat led legislature as part of the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget and was in effect for 5 months in 2020. It included no cash bail for most misdemeanor and non-violent charges, that included stalking, assault with no serious injury, many drug offenses, burglary, and some arson and robbery. After a large public outcry it was narrowed slightly. If it sounds ridiculous, well it was and still is. A few other states have limited cash bail also, but New York is one of the few that does not allow for the judges to use discretion on weather a person poses a threat to public safety in deciding if they should be held. In the first full year approximately 100,000 individuals were released instead of being held. About 20 percent of those people were arrested again before their case was settled in court. In January 2020, the bail reform bill was rolled back slightly and signed by Governor Cuomo. It does allow judges to impose cash bail for more crimes and under more conditions. It is not nearly enough.
Now with all the mass shootings going on, is it any wonder why so many people place no value on human life. With God kicked out of school, with the relaxed crime punishment, with defunding the police, with babies being aborted by the millions and yet many states don’t have a death penalty for anybody but fetuses. It kind of looks like God is not only kicked out of schools but also the country. We better hope not.
I noticed President Biden in a speech after the Texas school massacre saying to lose a child is to have a piece of your soul ripped away. I agree with that though I know he is very upset that Roe Vs. Wade may be overturned. I guess he didn’t mean babies.
I’m sure there is no interest in putting God back in schools or finding a way to keep mentally unstable people from purchasing firearms. I guess we are at the point of having security in schools like in airports. We can go back to locking people up that commit crimes whether they are rich or poor. You do the crime, you do the time.
God may not be allowed on school campuses, but he still loves us all, and if we sinners ask him to forgive us, he’s is pretty generous. As someone recently said, ”It’s hearts without God, homes without discipline, schools without prayer and courtrooms without justice.” Know where your candidates stand on the issues when you vote this fall.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
