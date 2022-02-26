Most of my tales would have you believing my whole life has been one long, uninterrupted string of just plain ridiculous situations that I reacted to poorly at best. And that’s not far off the mark. As last week’s column implied, it’s been a challenge, but it’s also been a lot of fun.
Amazingly, there have also been some really cool moments mixed in. I realize that some of them may not seem as cool to everyone else as they were for me, but I hope I can convey the feelings they stirred that made them treasures in my memory bank.
Is it too much to say a small black and white photo in an old encyclopedia spurred one of life’s most cherished pursuits? I don’t think so…it was a picture of Stonehenge taken by an RAF pilot during World War Two, and I first saw it when I was 8 years old. I knew that one day I would stand among those stones.
Finding my way there 14 years later while on leave from my job with the Air Force in Turkey was nothing short of awe-inspiring. It wasn’t roped off from pedestrians in 1969, so I could take my time with my Polaroid camera, creeping among the uprights and the fallen stones for best shots…even taking pictures for a few other tourists so they could have a memory to hold in 60 seconds.
A bonus that day was discovering something that I had no idea existed until I stepped out of an arbored walkway into a huge open green in the middle of Salisbury, just miles from Stonehenge. It was a moment that literally took my breath away. In the center of this beautiful sprawling lawn stood a cathedral over 400 feet high, the tallest in England. Have you ever felt actually stunned? This fantastic statement of faith was created over a span of about 30 years…one of the most perfect buildings ever devised, and it has stood there since the early 1200’s. I’ve been back twice, and I’d go again tomorrow.
Love of travel has given me lots of cool moments…here’s another, from later during that same trip: deep in the Bavarian Alps lies a nearly five mile long lake that runs to a depth of over 320 feet. The Konigssee is surrounded by alpine peaks standing shoulder to shoulder as far as you can see. The guide whose vessel I was on shut off his electric motor and let the boat drift there in the calm. Then he pulled out a trumpet, sending some of the most beautiful notes ever played to echo endlessly among all those rugged spires. There wasn’t a dry eye among us.
When I studied in England four years later, I went with a pair of friends to Edinborough, Scotland, for the Easter weekend. Maybe the coolest moment ever was scaling the sheer rock face of a cliff in that city’s Holyrood Park to a point 600 feet above sea level. We could see the sea 600 feet below us…well…two of us could. The third was a blind young man, who put his life literally in the hands of we other two–neither of whom had ever rock climbed before. Getting Steve to the top of that cliff is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. I’m sure he still talks about the day he climbed a mountain.
Least prepared for, but most incredible has been being present at the birth of the two children I fathered. There is no experience like it. The same can be said for being a presence in the lives of the three daughters I call mine, but whose lives were already well under way when I came into their home.
Anticipated but exceeding expectations…that’s the coolness factor of these next two tales. On our second cruise, I got to go hang gliding. I was all for it but I knew I was on my own. Karen is okay with jeeping through a Mexican jungle, but being at the end of a 600 foot tether, 400 feet in the air isn’t her thing. So I paired up with a fellow cruiser–a Japanese man who I met on the way to the hang glider– and up we went. It was fantastic! I’ve never felt such quiet. The view was unbelievable. The sense of peace fairly washed over me. Another thing I’d do again in a heartbeat.
But maybe the topper is this one: you will never experience anything to compare with being in the path of a total solar eclipse. Five years ago I was in Sumter, South Carolina with three people who were a little skeptical about the impending eclipse.
So I did my best to hype the event, knowing that a cloudy day could completely destroy all my efforts. We had legitimate eclipse glasses as well as the recommended grade of welding glass for eye protection. We had snacks and beverages. We had open sky. We were set.
Needed only was a cloudless day. We got it. With our eye protection we were able to look at the sun frequently as the moon took a gradually bigger bite out of Old Sol. The moment of totality, when you no longer need protective eye covers, is beyond proper description. Breathtaking as an unexpected cathedral, as heart-rendingly beautiful as a mountain lake awash in echoing music,spiritual as the tearful joy of a newborn baby, peaceful as the quiet of floating high above an ocean panorama…all of those moments rolled into one. There is simply nothing like a total solar eclipse. Mark your calendar in April, 2024, travel north to anywhere in a line from Rochester to Syracuse and beyond and pray for clear skies. You’ll be forever glad you did.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
