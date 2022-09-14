Some of you remember the war in Vietnam, where the citizens of the United States rose up and marched in the streets as the American’s killed in action kept mounting up daily and nearly 58,000 are listed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall. With demonstrations in the streets, and the media covering it everyday up until the final day and forcing our government to end the war.
Now, here we are where as many American’s are dying yearly as died in all the years of that war from the fentanyl being smuggled into this country by Mexican cartels and where is the demonstrations in the streets, the media jumping on this and the President and congress working hard to close the border? The President reads an inflammatory speech where his handlers don’t believe America should be great, forgets to talk about the border disaster and has no plans to ever visit the area and see the people dying trying to cross the Rio Grande River. Most of Congress is silent on the issue. The main newspaper and magazine writers love to talk about issues that will happen 100s of years from now or continue with Trump syndrome. What about today’s disasters? The president should talk to some of the parents that have lost son’s and daughters to this open borders policy.
We send troops to countries thousands of miles away to wipe out ISIS, to find and eliminate some of the worst terrorists in the world, but don’t have a clue how to wipe out these cartels in our back yard. If Mexico won’t help us we need to find these people that have killed more American’s than terrorists have, and wipe them out. We need to supply the people and all the means necessary to close the border to all but legal immigrants. Those illegals that do get through should all be shipped to the sanctuary tent cities here in the USA. Anyone caught bringing this poison into the country should never see the light of day again.
Maybe now some of these sanctuary city mayors will get something started to stir up the people to get after the President and congress to do something about it. The media and big tech has to also help out.
America can still be great, but we do need to get rid of these 30-40 year politicians that are more concerned with getting elected than anything else. Pray for those families that have lost children to this epidemic. God Bless you all!
