If you have followed my ramblings in this space for any length of time, you’ve likely read from time to time about my lovely little Sheltie, Maizie. Maizie turned six years old on the 8th of this month, and she is nearly always a source of joy and good companionship. There are, however, moments of quirkiness and idiocy that go beyond explanation.
The definition of Sheltie includes the words vocal and energetic. Maizie is the poster girl for “vocal” and in the running for the same title for “energetic.” Never the breeze has stirred that hasn’t warranted a good barking at. Phantoms apparently abound in another dimension within our house, a dimension that only Maizie can see…and equally apparently, they love to flash past our sleeping pet and tap her on the nose. Out of a sound sleep she can hit 60mph in an instant, tearing through the house and baying like all the hounds of hell, completely oblivious to the gentle “Please be quiet, dear puppy,” –or words to that effect–that follow her from the throats of her humans.
It doesn’t matter if she knows you or not, if you pull into the driveway you’ll be verbally assaulted until you come through the front door, and heaven forbid you have to go back to the car for something you forgot to bring in. You’ll be a whole new visitor in her beady little canine brain, and you’ll be bellowed at from the bay window’s box shelf until you’re back in the house. It’s nerve wracking to say the least.
Once you’re inside you’ll find that nobody loves you more than Maizie. She’s the happiest, gentlest little mutt you’ll ever meet . She has won over one of our daughters by accompanying her on two-and-three-mile walks recently, and behaving as if those are the moments she has lived for forever.
Her inscrutable little doggie mind has driven her to never quite outgrow the need to find something she can tear up and scatter throughout the house at night, when the only other waking creature is Kael the 15 year old cat, who simply doesn’t care. If there’s a scrap of paper of any kind with the faintest scent of some forgotten food attached in the tall kitchen trash bin–which has a lid–Maizie will find a way to get at it and sprinkle shreds of it throughout the living quarters. Once found, her deductive reasoning kicks in, and she boldly goes where no sane dog would go again…back to the trash bin in search of other trophies to be shared in scraps large and small.
I’m not entirely certain the cat isn’t involved in some way. I am certain he enjoys hearing the dog being berated. There’s a smugness to his stoic little face, as if he’s thinking, “I can’t believe this mutt is so stupid. She falls for my “help” every time I drag the lid off the bin.”
And never has there been a more remorseful face than the guilty look Maizie carries when she’s found out in the morning. What must it be like to do something you know you’re not supposed to, but have no control over, and to know every time that you have no way to hide the evidence, or clean up your mess?
It’s not a very big house and it’s all on one floor, so it’s remarkable how well Maizie can hide herself when she hears a bedroom door open in the morning. Maybe she slips briefly into that other dimension with the phantoms. But she’s not OF that dimension so she can’t stay…and then she has to face her unhappy humans.
Nothing melts my crusty old heart more easily than a remorseful dog slinking out of sight around a corner, glancing over her shoulder to see if something bad is about to happen to her. Even if I were inclined to anything abusive–which I am not, ever–I couldn’t bring myself to do anything worse than tell her she’s been a bad girl. Her doggy little heart just breaks, and she crawls, tail wagging slowly, head down, eyes hopeful, trying to explain that her lack of thumbs is the only reason she hasn’t cleaned up after herself.
So, of course, I grab her leash, hook her up and take her out into the world, patting her head and reassuring her she’s not about to die.
Within minutes we’re back inside and she’s prancing for breakfast as if her indiscretion never took place.
Recently, I tested positive for the virus that’s been in the news…maybe you’ve heard of it. The night before that positive test, as I sprawled in my recliner, feeling somewhat under the weather, Mazie took it upon herself to leap up onto my lap and snuggle down. That’s not something she does a lot of, and usually only for less than a minute. On this night she stayed for about 45 minutes, sleeping contentedly across the bony old legs usually reserved for Kael’s evening snooze. I think she sensed the old human needed her attention. What’s not to love in a dog like that?
