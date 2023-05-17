Bad boys, bad boys
Bad boy, what you gonna do? President Biden is taking a lot of heat for defending his son, Hunter. Any good father would do the same, even if his son was a serial killer. Sleepy Joe is showing a lot of courage in support of his bad boy when half the nation has already seen portions of the laptop from hell.
Soda can tabs
Is there any group or organization that is collecting soda can tabs?
What’s all this junk?
Caller 1:
Here we go again, back to the junk cars again. I had a couple cars in my lawn inspected and licensed and everything else and ready to go so my yard is taken care of. How would you like to look out your front door every day for the past couple years and see junk cars sitting there? How would you like that? I think we need to have something done about the code enforcement officer and have them take care of the problems. Complaints are put in, why don’t they do something about it?
Caller 2:
This is in regards to caller number 2 (previous Soundoff call) about junk cars asking about people minding their own business. Well you know what? If you take good care and take your property seriously and have it nice and you have somebody next to you with junk cars, it is your business. It effects the value of your home. I don’t anything about this caller but apparently they don’t have a problem with junk cars, then maybe they have them in their yard.
Deja vu
Trump did a town hall on CNN Wednesday evening. He repeated his claim that in 24 hours he would end the war between Russia and the Ukraine. He was then asked how. Guess what? He didn’t answer that. Does it remind you of that healthcare plan he talked so much about that would be 1,000 times better than Obamacare? But we never got it and we were never told what it was. How about the middle class tax cuts that never happened and the famous Mexico paying for the wall? You will recall he said there would so much winning we would all get sick of it. Well, we got sick of it alright, and he lost in 2020. So now he’s back, and it’s deja vu all over again.
Complaints
I was wondering with everything I read here on Soundoff, if any of these complaints fall into the right hands. I see complaints about speeding and careless driving, that hasn’t changed. I see complaints of borough workers not doing their jobs, that hasn’t changed. I see complaints about junk cars in people’s yards, they’re still there. I see complaints about dirt bikes, they’re still running. Almost got hit the other morning going to work. Do these complaints get sent on to the borough workers or police department? I was just wondering. Editor’s Note: We see local officials on a regular basis and many of them are well aware of the community’s comments in Soundoff.
The government
I think before the government thinks about shutting down social security, I think they ought to do away with giving money to all the immigrants that are flooding across the borders and cut back on welfare.
Daylight savings
I was just wondering if anything has been voted on or done about (keeping) daylight savings times year round? I’ve heard nothing more about it. Editor’s Note: There has been little to no action taken on the proposed law by either the Senate nor the House.
Honest Abe
It appears to me that Biden chose his administration solely for their ability to distort the truth and mislead the voters. If “Honest” Abe Lincoln could look down from heaven, he would be flabbergasted watching a Biden press conference.
Jury talk
How come everybody says “a jury of your peers”? That’s not what happens, it’s an unbiased jury.
Happy wife, happy life
Be good to your wife, treat them right because if you don’t plenty of other men will.
It’s a bird, it’s a plane
I just finished watching a thing about UFO’s, they don’t have a clue what they are but there’s one man in the Pentagon, only one man, who knew what they were, same as I do.
