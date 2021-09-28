Take one for the team
I hope the hospital sticks to its guns and makes people who work there get vaccinated. What’s good for one is good for all.
Get out to the poles
I was very happy to hear that the “See You at the Pole” was going to take place around school flagpoles on Sept. 22 again this year. What I’m disheartened about is why don’t other places in addition to schools take part in it? There are other businesses, apartment buildings, etc., that have flagpoles. Why can’t people who are in those buildings take part in the same thing? And if they can, why don’t they?
Hyperbolic
and offensive
The headline in the Morning Times edition from Sept. 16th reads “Athens School District residents speak against mask mandate.” Oh, please. These men and women are whining about wearing masks. Firstly, to the woman who said the wearing of masks is “overwhelmingly illegal” — it isn’t. All public schools and some private schools are governed by the Dept. of Education in every state. Schools have to be in compliance with the Dept. of Education and its mandates. The woman who compared the wearing of masks to mental rape was simply over the top, and insulted and demeaned all rape victims with that incredible hyperbole. If you cannot comply with simple rules, keep your kids home and school them there.
Stolen Property
Someone in my neighborhood took my solar spotlight that I purchased to illuminate my American flag. I would like it returned, please.
Americans first
I find it disgusting that we’re not taking care of our veterans, but we’re going out of our way to give homes to people that don’t belong here.
Bring back toll booths
With the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s uncollected tolls exceeding $104 million, shouldn’t the powers that be get smart and bring back the toll booths, so people will pay? This toll by plate system is ridiculous because people are just flying by and wait to get a notice. If you’re out of state, why pay it? There’s no need to pay it. That’s that problem. It’s time to go back to toll booths. It would seem to me that they would more than pay for themselves and the $104 million in uncollected tolls.
Bentley Creek Creature
I loved Henry Farley’s historical commentary in Friday’s Morning Times, regarding several sightings of a strange beast in the Centerville and Bentley Creek area in 1939 — a large frightening beast that was never identified. Many of those early residents that saw the animal have descendants here today throughout the community.
Democratic Hypocrisy
For years, we’ve heard Democrats and stuff preaching about minimum wage, $12.50, $15 an hour. Chuck Schumer is out giving a speech saying that they need to allow migrants to come into America, calling them cheap labor. How hypocritical is that?
In his Sept. 20 address to the Senate, Schumer said: “The last year and a half have shown how vital our immigrants have been to keeping our economy going in a time of crisis. So many risked their lives on the frontlines of this pandemic but were excluded from the very same benefits that have kept millions of others secured during these hard times.”
Mandate Madness
Vaccine mandates for adults. What have we come to in this country, that we are mandating that adults have to be vaccinated against their own will? How ironic that those very people that say a woman should have right to choose whether she has an abortion because it’s her body are telling everyone else “No, we don’t care that it’s your body, we’re going to choose that you have to be vaccinated.” What’s happened to the freedom of choice in this country that everybody is crying they need? It’s time people realize vaccine mandates are wrong. It’s up to an individual to decide whether or not they want to put something in their body?
Starting pro-vaxx rumors
I am so tired of all these anti-vaxx rumors. Maybe it is time for a pro-vaxx rumor or two. I heard from my cousin’s friend in Trinidad that soon after he got vaccinated he had three girlfriends. Getting the Moderna jab also protected me from doing stupid things.
On Making
Trump Proud
“Making Trump Proud” is the worst insult anyone could give to another person. The guy is a sociopath, for crying out loud! He has single-handedly turned this nation into a divided group of hate-filled, name-calling, nasty, vindictive robots. His single motivation is self-gratification, and anyone who opposes him becomes a target for his vitriolic ire. Get real, people, this man is a sicko. The only way we are going to pull ourselves out of the sewer he threw us into is to start thinking for ourselves instead of blindly following a loud-mouthed psycho.
