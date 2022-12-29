After reading about the man who faces multiple assault charges after being at the Packer and assaulting the staff, I shuddered to think what it’s going to be like when the whole state is on marijuana. This man was on a marijuana high and yet our state officials want to legalize marijuana and there will be many more incidents like this. Marijuana is a dangerous drug. It’s a dangerous slide to other, more potent drugs and to legalize marijuana, it just goes to show what taking marijuana can do for a person; Get them and trouble and put them in jail because they are violent.
Read it and weep
The huge omnibus bill, how many zeros does it take to write a check for 1.7 trillion dollars? My great grandchildren will be paying for Biden’s blunders. The house passed that bill 225 yea’s to 201 nay’s. How long would it take for one congressman to read 4,155 pages? Who in this country signs a contract in the middle of the night without reading it? After Nancy Pelosi’s house passed the Obamacare bill, she said, ‘Now we will have time to read it.’ The American taxpayer deserves a lot better treatment from our elected representatives.
Road trip
People in Sayre think their roads are bad, make a trip down to Athens.
Can I get your number?
A week or so ago I asked the question; How can you get people’s contact information these days since phonebooks seem to be basically non-existent and Whitepages.com doesn’t seem to have anything. The answer I was given is you ask the person for that information. Well, if you don’t have that information, how are you going to get in touch with that person to ask that person for that information? In other words, if you don’t have someone’s contact information, how are you going to get in touch with them to ask them for their contact information? We need to find some way to reconnect with the world. Everything seems to be unlisted these days since phonebooks and Whitepages.com don’t seem to be of any value in providing contact information in the present age. Any suggestions anyone?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.