Editor,
With the federal deficit swelling every day and with the chaos at the southern border where it was estimated that 389,000 illegals got away in 2021 and that number may be close to double this year. (Estimated illegals crossing the border in 2021 was 1.85 million and from almost any country you can think of). With inflation rising every month, as you see at the gas pump, at the grocery store, through nearly everything you purchase and the President saying, “It is only temporary.” Some people believe that. The stock market falling daily and now the President wants to add to the problem by bailing out student loan debt with money the country doesn’t have. There was no mention of bailing out people with high medical costs, high mortgages, high rents, or automobile or credit card loans. They can wait their turn.
I guess Congress is out of town and they are all out stumping to get re-elected in November so they can continue to lead the country in doing nothing to help the struggling middle class. Actually some of them are busy with photo ops at the border, in Ukraine, back home in sparsely attended Town Halls, or with people they hope they can help get elected.
Soon we will all be driving these beautiful electric cars with their Chinese batteries, and the government will subsidize us to pay for them. All the school buses will be electric. The Government and the Military will have all electric vehicles. All the tractor trailers will be electric, no longer costing over 1,000 dollars to fill up the tank. Chinese solar panels will be everywhere. We will all have a wind turbine in the back yard. Airplanes will have solar panels on them. The Federal government will be completely bankrupt. Fossil fuel will be a thing of the past. All we have to do is plug in every night and hopefully the power stays on.
Now we are all going to go crazy because it appears that the Supreme Court believes the founding fathers didn’t really say anything about abortion in the constitution. Apparently that was something that the voters should decide through the representatives they elect. Somebody needs to use some common sense and it doesn’t appear to be coming from this administration or Congress. For the time being we need to be energy independent. We need to crack down on crime. We need to stop the invasion at the southern border. We need to be civil towards one another.
I feel kind of bad that I won’t get to see all of this, but I know who is in control and it isn’t Putin or Biden. Maybe it’s Trump’s fault. You can still pray for our leaders and believe that God will still Bless the USA.
Ray Rinebold — Chemung
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.