Russian Energy
Caller 1: Fifty percent of Russia’s national income comes from the sale of oil. The price of oil will soon hit $100 per barrel. We import millions of barrels per day form Russia. Do the math. How do you think Putin is paying for all those tanks? The way to stop his aggression is to make our nation energy independent again, like it was under President Trump. If President Biden reinstated the Keystone XL pipeline and lifted some of the sanctions on the American oil industry, Putin will be forced to stop without even firing a shot.
Caller 2: We’ve got to go back to energy independence. We can’t be helping the Russians by buying their oil. This is stupid. We need to go back to energy independence for national defense reasons and economic reasons. Those congressmen have to get off their butts and reverse all those things they did to kill our energy independence.
Editor’s Note: Per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. imports 540,000 barrels of petroleum per day from Russia, about 7 percent of all imported petroleum.
Protecting Ukraine
Back in the 90’s the government told Ukraine to give up their nukes and they would protect them. Thirty years later, we’ll see what’s going to happen. I doubt it with little baby-faced Biden and his bunch.
Waverly Capital Project
Referencing the article in the Morning Times on Feb. 19 on Waverly’s capital project — vote no.
Editor’s Note: Of the projected cost of $40 million, the district would only be on the hook for $2 million. The district also already has $1 million in its capital reserve fund.
Russian Banks
I see Biden is finally doing something with banks to stop Russian money. He should have done that when Russia first threatened to go in there.
Revelation
Russia and China will never be a world power. What’s happening is the realignment in the world for the revival of the Roman Empire, and they’ll be the last gentile empire that this world will see. There’s a man coming out of the revived Roman Empire, who the Bible calls The Beast. He’ll make a covenant with Israel for a seven-year period, and Israel will be allowed to rebuild their temple. That’s all I’m going to say about this now.
Trump on Putin
What did Donald Trump say this week about Vladimir Putin and Ukraine? “This is genius.” “Oh that’s wonderful.” “How smart is that?” “He’s going to in and be a peacemaker.” “I’d say that’s pretty smart.” Yes America, from Donald Trump’s lips on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Editor’s Note: The direct quote from Trump was “Here’s a guy that says, you know, ‘I’m gonna declare a big portion of Ukraine independent’ – he used the word ‘independent’ – ‘and we’re gonna go out and we’re gonna go in and we’re gonna help keep peace.’ You gotta say that’s pretty savvy.”
Real Patriotism
Here in the good old USA, people think not wearing a mask at a school board meeting or at a store is being a patriot. If you want to know what a real patriot is, look at the Ukrainian people.
Solution to Gas Prices
There is a foolproof way of getting gas prices to go down below $2 per gallon again. If people would just drive less, we would have enough gasoline that they wouldn’t have to charge $4 per gallon. During the shutdown of the pandemic, that happened. We can’t shut things down to get it 25 cents per gallon again. You would have to turn off our heat and everything to do that. But if people going somewhere in Sayre would walk instead of driving, and drive their car to Athens or Waverly and walk before driving back to Sayre, we would save enough gasoline to get the price down considerably.
Not a Nice Guy
When we see Vladimir Putin dressed in a suit and a tie, we need to remember that this is no gentleman. He is the source of several assassinations and poisonings, including that awful event last year when a Russian patriot and freedom fighter was screaming in pain on an airplane after a poisoning that almost killed him. Putin may go down in history as Vlad the Bad, a victim of his own ego.
Masks
Now that almost no one in the Valley is wearing a mask, it has become even more necessary for those of us who cannot risk getting COVID to wear one. We are as isolated as ever, with no prospect of that changing. People who won’t wear a mask and who refuse to get vaccinated are selfish. Anti-vaxxers are the reason we don’t have herd immunity. This could all be over with, with everyone safe, but for you. Shame on you selfish individuals.
