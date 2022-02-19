Over the course of the past nearly five years, I have willingly let you into the theater of my mind, where the continuous-loop film documenting the absurdities of my existence runs unimpeded. I’ve never been one who’s afraid to laugh at myself…and that’s a good thing. There’s a never-ending supply of tales highlighting the fact that it takes a special kind of person to survive for so long at the highest level of ludicrous ineptitude.
There are times when I sit in awe of the innumerable things that have contributed to the life-long befuddlement underscoring my pitifully weak grasp on understanding the world around me. How, for example, my earliest memory revolves around the horrified realization that there was something other than just me in my cloth diaper. It was, of course, my own byproduct, but it scared the living daylights out of me. And I remember it vividly more than 70 years later. My parents must have wept quietly to themselves. Every night.
There’s the string of eternally naive moments when I actually believed my brother when he hollered “Jump” so that my impetus would carry me into the middle of my father’s prize flowerbeds rather than over them when we played “catch” in the side yard. I am that sucker that’s born every minute…the one that P.T. Barnum referred to when he got filthy rich selling tickets to his “freak show.” Greatest Showman, indeed! Greatest con man is more like it. And there I was, the grubby kid at the box office, with just enough to buy a ticket, metaphorically speaking.
I’m the guy who locked himself outside his running car in the liquor store parking lot, as I stood there with a bag of bottom shelf hootch in one arm and a wire coat hanger in the other, trying to break into my car, when the cop stopped to see what was up. I’m the guy who tried so hard to force a barn door open, when it was obviously locked from the inside that I tore the handle off the door and flew five feet through the air, landing flat on my back and knocking the air out of my lungs. It hasn’t mattered what my age or my circumstance, I have always managed to very meticulously and with all the best of intentions, do precisely the wrong thing at nearly every moment.
So, it was with tremendous glee–and empathy– that I recently stood and watched an old man leap from his car, winter coat flying open around him as he flung the door shut and took a single step before realizing the bottom right corner of his coat had been shut in the door, nearly yanking him over backward. I observed, fighting the urge to laugh out loud, as he stared in horror at the door—the exterior handle was broken. He was trapped, and the absolute absurdity of his situation was hysterical.
I say “I observed” because for me, it was an out of body experience. I was, in fact, the old man in question, and there I was…another one of those “it only happens to me” moments. The zipper tab was snugly tucked away behind an unyielding door and my options were few and unappealing: wiggle out of my coat and leave it in the road as I went around the other side, entering through the passenger door to throw the driver’s door open into the traffic. That seemed like a disaster just setting itself up to lose the coat and the door to someone on their cell phone as they zipped down the street before I could crawl backward out of the car and run around to the driver’s side to close the door and rescue the coat.
The other option was to stand there like an idiot, trapped by my coat zipper, trying to get the attention of a passerby to help me out. And several motorists did actually fly past, looking amused at the clownish old guy thrashing himself around, pinned to his car.
But there was a third, more proactive possibility. Maybe I could slide the zipper down the inside of the door by pulling the edge of the coat on the outside straight down to the bottom. Nothing ventured-nothing gained.
I tried it, but in my own endlessly buffoonish way, I forgot to lower myself with the zipper as I slid it downward. Halfway down the door, the strain on the coat was too much and the zipper tore loose and rattled noisily to the bottom of the door.
Free at last! Thank God Almighty, I was free at last! With a broken, irreparable zipper, and a winter coat that was suddenly incapable of closing out the frigid blasts of winter’s worst winds.
With the practiced false dignity of a man accustomed to having to cover his own foolishness, I strode proudly, chin up like a man completely at ease with his own cleverness– not unlike Inspector Clouseau of The Pink Panther fame– across the street. Another challenge met…and fumbled completely.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
