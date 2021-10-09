The truth within today’s column title could be verified easily by a single photograph of myself, my son and his youngest (and only biological) son. His oldest, Cody, gets off scot-free by virtue of sharing none of his DNA. My childhood nickname, as chronicled in this space some time ago, was “Ears.” There were two very large reasons for that...and there still are. My son Justin sports a pair of dinner plates where normal human ears usually reside, and his 8-year old, Connor, as Justin delicately put it “...could be swept off the face of the earth…” if a stiff wind caught his ears just right.
What I didn’t suspect about genetics is this: if you’re born to find yourself in ludicrous moments throughout your existence, there’s every chance your offspring will suffer the same fate. I fear for my 8 year old grandson.
From my own highlight reel: I was expecting company one night while living in Maryland, so I made a mad dash to a local liquor store for some bottom shelf wine (where they hide the Ripple and the Thunderbird.) I came back to the parking lot to notice I had left the car running--and locked! This was 45 years ago, and I had no spare key. Luckily there was another store patron stumbling about, too drunk already to find his own car, but not so drunk he couldn’t recognize a soul mate in trouble. He made a few lurching passes at my car, but momentum carried him right on by. On the fourth try he managed to collide with the driver’s door, which gave him time to query whether I was locked out. Upon getting a nod, he announced dramatically, arms waving wildly, that he had a hanger in his trunk, if I could help him find it… he thought it might be blue.
We found it eventually and a solid thump on the trunk sprung it open. It was a small, personal dumpster, but he located the hanger and headed proudly toward my ‘74 Pinto, holding his trophy high. It was at that point that the municipal police officer stepped from his car to offer his help, and several questions while he was at it. He took mercy on me and sent me on my way, but as for Otis Campbell (think Mayberry), I’m afraid he didn’t get to drive home.
Now...a week or so ago, my son posted this tale of his own ridiculous day on Facebook, and I feel genetically responsible.
“Man...I woke up today and my bathroom had water from about a foot in front of the toilet all the way to the wall behind the toilet.
“Didn’t have time to deal with it, had to wake up the boys for the school bus...Just told Cody to throw some towels on it when he woke up.
“Came out to the kitchen...animals had thrown up everywhere...like, EVERYWHERE. Cleaned what was in the boys’ way, left the rest for when I would get back from when the bus came for them.
“Connor pointed out that the cats and dog were hungrily chowing down on the dog’s antibiotics. Cody hadn’t tightened the cap when he gave the dog (named Orson Welles) his pill the night before. The cat knocked the bottle down...the animals were eating them.
“Quickly shewed them away, collected what was left, closed the pill bottle correctly this time, rushed the boys to the bus. Got to the bus, dropped them off...and decided I couldn’t face home yet, went to get coffee...and decided I wanted a breakfast sammich(sic).
“Went to mickeyDee’s, two lane drive through. The lady in the lane next to me, and I, stared at each other for like 30 seconds before I burst into laughter and waved her on. That wonderful woman bought my sammich for me, and told the mickey Dee’s employee she did it because I let her go first. No one’s ever done that for me. Drove home to face mess.
“Son only used one towel on water...one brown towel...brown towel was now white...room smelled like YMCA...it wasn’t water...full bottle of Lysol with bleach broke in the bathroom behind the toilet.
“Animals apparently exposed enough to puke, but doing fine now. Antibiotics made them poop everywhere. Everything clean now.
“Sammich was good. Highlight of day. Thanks wonderful lady. You’re my hero.”
I commented thusly: “I couldn’t top this for a bad day even if I spent all day making stuff up.”
He replied: “I conveniently left out the part where I was locked out of my car by cats, and had to use a fallen twig jammed into a cracked window to push the unlock button, to let myself back in the car. I even left my phone in that car. I was entirely left to the whim of cats, meowing at me from the other side of the window. I just stared at them for a moment and all I could say was, “Which one of you (expletive deleted) idiots thought this was a good idea?”
Another genetic cruel joke: why is it that my own son’s incredibly bad day elicits gales of laughter as my first response? I think I fear Karma as much as I enjoy a good laugh.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.