Shells of cartridges of .45 caliber from which bullets had been fired by an automatic pistol in an attempt to assassinate Dr. Joseph E. Mandeville, candidate for tax collector for Sayre, were found the morning of November 5, 1921, at the “Murder Spot,” a place almost ideally situated for the commission of such a dastardly crime.
Dr. Mandeville, who was a practitioner of osteopathy with offices in the Lockhart Street building, telephoned to Milltown that evening, saying he would go there to obtain a list of voters in the third ward as a part of his political campaign work. He started to return from Milltown at about 9:30 o’clock. When he reached the western end of the bridge commonly called the Milltown viaduct, extending over the Lehigh tracks at Spring’s Corners, four shots were fired at him. Three struck the Ford car which he was driving and one cut holes in his coat and shirt just over his spinal column. The shots were fired with great rapidity and Dr. Mandeville only saw a gray cap and the flash of an automobile. He was under the impression that the gray hat was seen over the top board of a fence, but later developments showed that the hat was probably seen between the top and second boards.
The impression given to the police was that the shots were fired by a man who stood on the southern end of the bridge abutment and this place was searched by Chief Keller the next day, but no shells were found. These facts came to the attention of Harry Child, borough engineer of Sayre.
Thinking the incidents over Mr. Child decided that shots fired with such rapidity as described by Dr. Mandeville did not come from a revolver, for the chamber would not revolve with sufficient rapidity.
Only an automatic pistol would have propelled bullets so rapidly. And if an automatic pistol was used, then the cartridges were ejected instantly after the shots were fired. This meant the shells were on the ground, reasoned Mr. Child.
The borough engineer communicated his idea to Dr. Mandeville, and they decided to visit the scene of the shooting. They drove Dr. Mandeville’s car to the Milltown viaduct. Then it was run over the western end of the bridge to the approach and stopped at the point where Dr, Mandeville thought the rain of shots commenced. Then the direction from which the bullets struck the car was sighted and they evidently came from the side of the second post from the end of the bridge. And right beneath the point from which Dr. Mandeville thought the shots came four shells were found.
As a spot to commit murder and make a successful escape, no better place could be found from a gunman’s standpoint. There was light on the bridge, but the end post of the structure cast a shadow on the second post of the fence at the south side of the approach. Over that post, there was a canopy of grape vine. From the post to the ground slopes at an angle of 45 degrees down to the Lehigh Valley tracks, 25 feet below and at the base of the slope, there was a pile of boards. The man who attempted to assassinate Dr. Mandeville must have known that he had gone to Milltown and would have to return across the bridge. Standing on the slope, his head came just between the top and second boards of the fence. In the shadows cast by the end post of the bridge and further concealed by the canopy of grapevines, the would be assign waited.
Then from out of the end of the bridge came a Ford car with Dr. Mandeville driving. As the car started Down the slope the osteopath leaned forward, and this undoubtedly saved his life. The car and the driver were then in plain sight of the man with the automatic. The car was illuminated by the light on the bridge and by the light on Springs Corners. Placing the automatic on the second board of the fence, close to the post, he pulled the trigger.
Then came the rain of shots.
One went wild. The flight of two were stopped in the car seat. The fourth one went through the seat and cut the drivers coat and shirt, just over his backbone. Dr. Mandeville gave one glance.
The man had thrust the pistol and his head just far enough between the boards so that the weapon and his light-colored cap could be seen. It was the work of only an instant after pulling the trigger for the man to plunge down the steep bank, run around the board pile and disappear in the Lehigh Valley yards.
All these facts became clear when Dr. Mandeville showed the assessments of his car to Mr. Child the next morning. On the ground, a few inches to the right of where the villain had stood two empty cartridges were first found. Then when the leaves were moved, two more were uncovered. Two of the shells were standing on end and the other two were on their sides. With Dr. Mandeville and Mr. Child when the shells were found were two boys, James Gay, 805 North Elmer Avenue and Harry Nusbaum, 811 North Elmer Avenue.
The four shells were marked “Remember U. M. C., 45 A.C.P.” Dealers in ammunition say that the shells were manufactured by the combined Remington and United Metallic Cartridge companies, for use in a .45 caliber Automatic Colts Pistol. No such ammunition was caried by the Sayre dealers, and the police had no further clues.
De. Mandeville expressed the opinion that the attempt at murder was not a case of mistaken identity. He said he was sure that the man with murder in his heart was waiting for him at the best place imaginable for the commission of assassination and successful flight.
The Sayre Evening Times of November 9, 1921, reported that Dr. J. E Mandeville weas elected collector of taxes over Elisha Forbes by 11 votes. Mandeville received 1,322 votes for tax collector divided between 601 Republicans; 301 Democratic; 330 Prohibition; and 90 Socialist. Forbes received 1,311 votes on the Citizens ticket. There was no Good Government candidate for tax collector.
Joseph E. Mandeville was born in Waverly, NY on September 22, 1867, the son of David and Susan Albright Mandeville. He died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the heart on May 30, 1928 at the age of 60.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
